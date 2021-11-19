Police Search for 14 Drunk Teens who Jumped Out of Moving Vehicle

Kirinyaga-based detectives are searching for 14 students go jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The Fred’s Grammer mixed secondary school students are said to have boarded a 2NK Sacco at the Karatina bus stage and were headed to Nairobi.

According to the matatu driver, John Maina, a strong smell of bhang started emanating from the back of the vehicle as they approached Kibingoti along the Nyeri-Nairobi highway.

“Upon checking the rear view mirror, he was shocked to see billowing smoke as the seemingly excited teenagers passed a joint amongst themselves, while others imbibed alcoholic drinks. The concerned driver urged them to stop but the intoxicated students became unruly threatening him with dire consequences,” said DCI in a statement.

Detectives based in Kirinyaga are tracing the whereabouts of 14 students, who jumped from the windows of a moving Nairobi bound matatu, after they were busted smoking weed. The students from Fred's Grammer mixed secondary school had boarded the Matatu belonging to 2NK SACCO — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 19, 2021

Mr Maina then decided to drive the students to Sagana Police Station but the teenagers quickly noticed the detour.

They then disembarked from the vehicle leaving behind their half smoked joints, half-full bottles of liquor and luggage in the vehicle.

“Following the incident, Detectives at Sagana police station summoned the school’s principal to help them identify the students.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...