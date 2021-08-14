Police Say Dennis Itumbi’s Shooting Claims are Fake

Police have termed the claims by blogger Dennis Itumbi alluding his car was shot at by unknown assailants at Garden Estate as fake.

According to the Star, the police who arrived at the scene, led by Kasarani sub-county police commander Peter Mwanzo did not find any signs of the said shooting.

For instance, no spent cartridges were recovered in the process and neither did locals report having heard gunshots.

The sub-county police officer further warned against spreading false information about the incident adding that investigations into the matter have been launched.

Read: Witness In Fake DP Assassination Letter Case Tells Court Itumbi Forwarded Document To WhatsApp Group

Yesterday, Itumbi recorded a statement at Kasarani Police Station under OB 115/13/8/2021 following an incident involving his car. He stated that after his car was involved in an accident, he heard gunshots.

“His motor vehicle was blocked by an unidentified motor vehicle. He became suspicious and thus decided to hit the said motor vehicle so that he can gain access to speed off. As he was trying to get an escape route he heard gunshots being fired towards his speeding motor vehicle,” the statement reads.

According to Itumbi who is Deputy President William Ruto’s close ally, he was heading to Red Sport restaurant to pick his dinner when the incident took place.

Itumbi’s car, a Mercedes Benz has since been towed to Kasarani Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu