Police Rubbish Reports Linking Deputy IG Edward Mbugua to Love Triangle with Junior Cop, Wife

The National Police has rubbished the claims linking the Deputy Inspector General (IG) of Police Edward Mbugua to a love triangle with a junior cop and his wife.

In a series of tweets, the police urged netizens to ignore the reports as malicious, ill-willed and meant to assassinate the character of the senior officer.

The authorities further called on journalists to exercise professionalism in reporting to avert character assassinations.

“The National Police Service has taken note of some distasteful, malicious and unprofessional reporting appearing online and attributed to some media houses linking a senior police officer to some love triangle involving a junior officer and his wife,” the tweet reads in part.

“The said reporting fails to name the officer and wife involved, but goes ahead to name the senior officer, and more so, without seeking out his comment as expected,” it adds.

Earlier, K24 had reported that the Deputy IG, Edward Mbugua had allegedly stolen the wife of his junior, Wycliffe Ombede.

The publication had claimed that the junior officer, Wycliffe Ombede had narrated his ordeal claiming that he received a call from his boss warning him to stay away from his wife or face dire consequences.

Ombede is said to have educated the girl through college and paid her dowery before she was snatched away.

“The man who took my wife called me and introduced himself as my boss then further revealed that he is the Deputy Inspector General of Police. I didn’t believe it because I did not expect someone of Mbugua’s caliber to threaten his junior as he did,” Ombede told the publication.



