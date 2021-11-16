Ugandan Police Reveal How Three Suicide Bombers Executed Twin Explosions in Kampala

Two bomb attacks that hit Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday morning were executed by three suicide bombers, police have said.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the explosions at a police checkpoint and Parliamentary Avenue left six people dead, the three terrorists and three civilians.

Thirty-three other people were injured in the attacks.

“Five of those undergoing treatment are critically injured,” said Enanga.

The police boss said the attacks were captured on CCTV. The first explosion happened at a check point at the Central Police Station at around 10.03am.

The footage shows how a male adult, putting on a black jacket, and carrying a backpack detonated himself.

Read: Two Bomb Explosions Reported in Uganda’s Capital

Enanga said the terrorist died instantly and the spillover effect caused additional injuries to police officers and other civilians who were within a radius of 30 metres. Two civilians died at the scene and 17 others injured.

On the other hand, the Parliament road attack was conducted by two suicide bombers riding on two boda boda motorcycles three minutes after the first attack.

CCTV footage reveals events that occured before the deadly explosion at parliament avenue in Kampala Uganda. Mike Sonko KICC Ann Kananu Eric Omondi Fat Toad #KanairoFresh pic.twitter.com/aT7UjRg0Tk — Michael Mutati (@ItsMutati) November 16, 2021

One civilian was killed in the explosion that happened at Raj chambers and Jubilee Insurance offices.

Read Also: Several Feared Dead In Kampala After Explosion

“Two suicide bombers were clearly captured, on motorcycles, disguising as boda boda riders. They detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves, that killed them instantly,” said Enanga.

Enanga revealed that a fourth terrorist was pursued and arrested by the police.

“Although three suicide bombers died in the double bomb attacks, our CT response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker and intercepted him at Bwaise.

Read Also: Ugandan Transport Minister’s Daughter, Driver Killed in General’s Assassination Attempt

“They shot and injured him, and immediately after, recovered an unexploded improvised explosive device at Nansana-Katooke, at his home, which the bomb squad, were going to neutralize. We are now pursuing other members of the terror groups,” Enanga added.

The suicide bombers, the officer said, used home-made explosive devices “from readily available material” to blow themselves up.

Police suspect that the attacks were carried out by suspected domestic terrorists linked to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...