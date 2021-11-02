Police Rescue Theft Suspect from Irate Bodaboda Riders in Kamulu

A theft suspect is nursing wounds at a city hospital following a mob attack near Kamulu Police Station.

The suspect who was rescued by the officers is said to have attempted to steal a motorcycle from Morris Simiyu.

In a statement, DCI director George Kinoti said that Simiyu had just dropped off a passenger at Manyatta area and parked his bike not far from the road, at around 8pm.

He then approached a client when the suspect suddenly jumped on his bike.

“Before Simuyu would comprehend what was happening, the man tried to kick start the bike but failed in his first attempt. Simuyu raised alarm as he ran towards his only source of livelihood, but the determined thug gave the bike a second spirited kick, roaring the beast to life before speeding off towards Kamulu (sic),” said Kinoti.

The suspect was then chased by at least 30 bodaboda riders for 14 kilometres. He stopped a near Kamulu Police Station in search of help from officers.

Before he could make his way into the station, the suspect was beaten black and blue. Officers later intervened and arrested him.

“Even after the suspect had been arrested, the enraged riders attempted to snatch him from the officers for what they described as instant justice,” added Kinoti.

Three weeks ago, two suspects believed to be behind the spate of motorbike disappearances in the country were nabbed in Moyale.

The suspects who were in possession of over 350 logbooks and motorcycle number plates, were arrested by detectives following an operation that also led to the recovery of other parts of the country.

