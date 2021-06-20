Police Rescue Kidnapped Kamukunji Woman from Kayole House

A 23-year-old woman, who was recently kidnapped by unknown people in Kamukunji area, Nairobi, has been rescued by police.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Hafsa Mohamed Lukman was found abandoned and locked in a house in Matopeni area, Kayole, on Sunday.

Police who have been hunting for the criminals behind her abduction said she was alone in the house.

Hafsa was taken to a local police station to record a statement before being taken to hospital for check-up.

The officers and her family said no ransom was paid.

Hafsa went missing from her shoe shop in Kamukunji Trading Centre on Tuesday, June 15.

Her abductors demanded Sh5 million to release her.

Read: KDF Officer, 3 Others Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping A Businessman In Nyeri

On Wednesday afternoon, the abductors sent a disturbing video clip to Hafsa’s family indicating she was being tortured.

In the 35-second video, the woman was blindfolded with her hands and legs tied.

A distressed Hafsa pleaded with her family to send the ransom.

“Nimeshikwa na wanataka pesa, tafadhali mtume pesa (I have been kidnapped, and they’re demanding ransom. Please, send it),” she is heard saying.

Hafsa’s brother-in-law Omar Ibrahim called for quick response from the police saying: “We are worried they might harm her.”

Read Also: Thika Family in Distress After Kin Went Missing Three Weeks Ago

The woman was last seen at her clothing shop in Kamukunji before her kidnapping at about 5pm.

A CCTV footage obtained from her shop showed she entered the store at 4:44pm on Tuesday in the company of another woman, who has been identified as Hafsa Abdulwahab.

The two, almost immediately, left for Kayole.

It later emerged that Abdulwahab, who sells watermelon in bulk at Kayole, is also missing.

The incident has raised concerns among security officials amid a surge in kidnapping cases in the country.

Police have reportedly formed a team to deal with the worrying trend.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu