Police Release 27-year-old “Mnubi” Mistakenly Named as A Terror Suspect

Police have released 27-year old Robert Gathogo Ngunjiri alias “Mnubi” who had been mistakenly named as a wanted terrorist.

Mnubi, who was among the eight terror suspects wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) surrendered to Nyeri Police Station on Thursday.

The suspect, who resides in Baraka estate, Kamakwa location, was held for questioning over links to terrorism.

In a new development, however, Nyeri Sub County Police Commander Paul Kuria has distanced himself from linking Mnubi to terror activities.

Kuria says the information linking Mnubi to terrorism did not originate from his office but from the DCIs.

“He got the information that he was being sought from the DCI before surrendering to a local police station. We have allowed him to go home. He was not detained. He was only asked to report to the station on Friday before he was released,” the sub-county commander said.

Detectives have however revealed that Mnubi was convicted for robbery with violence in 2014 but was later released after a successful appeal.

The other suspects on the DCI wanted list are Mohamed Ali Hussein, Erick Njoroge Wachira aka Mohamed Njoroge aka Moha, Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir aka Ikrima, Peter Guchungu Njoroge aka Mustafa, Mohamud Abdi Aden alias Mohamed Yare alias Ibrahim alias Mohamed Hassan alias Mohamud Abdirahman and Kassim Musa Mwarusi aka Abu Miki.

The hunt for the suspects comes at a time security agencies are on high alert following reports that Al-Shabaab could be planning an attack locally or in neighboring country Somalia.

The UK government said on December 30 that the attack could happen anytime.

“Updated to reflect that terrorism attacks can occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations,” part of an update on the UK government website reads.

