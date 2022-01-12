DCI Boss Kinoti Releases List Of Eight Wanted Terror Suspects

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a list of eight wanted terror suspects linked to Al-Shabaab.

In a notice on Wednesday, the George Kinoti-led directorate asked members of the public to share information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

According to the DCI, suspects who are highly trained, armed and dangerous have been dispatched to the country to commit acts of terror.

“The DCI is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of the following 8 terror suspects, linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network,” DCI said.

“Members of the public are asked to provide any information that may lead to their arrest through our #FichuakwaDCI HOTLINE number 0800 722 203. Usiogope!”

Here are the suspects’ profiles as shared by the DCI.

MOHAMED ALI HUSSEIN HUSSEIN.

Hussein was part of the foiled Al-Shabaab planned attack in 2018.

He was part of the team that had been deployed to carry out an attack using a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) but the plan was disrupted after security personnel intercepted the VBIED and arrested three militants at MERTI area in ISIOLO County.

Hussein managed to escape and returned to Somalia.

AHMED ALI MOHAMED







Ahmed was part of the foiled Al-Shabaab planned attack in 2018.

DCI said the team had been deployed to carry out an attack using a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) but the plan was disrupted after security personnel intercepted the VBIED and arrested three militants at MERTI area in ISIOLO County.

Ahmed managed to escape and returned to Somalia.

ABDURAHMAN HIJA aka MNUBI

Abdurahman hails from Nyeri County.

He was part of a criminal gang that used to terrorize residents of Nyeri town before escaping to Somalia. He joined Al-Shabaab in 2016 and after undergoing training and fighting in Somalia, he was dispatched to the country to carry out attacks.

ERICK NJOROGE WACHIRA aka MOHAMED NJOROGE aka MOHA

He was born on 27th August 1991 in Nyeri County.

Prior to joining Al-Shabaab in 2016, Njoroge was a member of a gang that was involved in acts of armed robberies within Mukurweini and Karatina sub-counties.

ABDIKADIR MOHAMED ABDIKADIR aka IKRIMA

He was born in 1985, at Aw Dhigle, Somalia. Ikrima is also connected to Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen.

Previously, he was a close ally to Al-Shabaab leaders including Fazul Abdullah Mohamed, Abdi Godane and Salim Saleh Swaleh Nabhan. He was involved in the planning of the Dusit attack of 2019 and 2010 Kampala bombing attacks. At one time he was a resident of South C area in Nairobi County and Kongowea/Nyali in MOMBASA County.

PETER GICHUNGU NJOROGE aka MUSTAFA

He was Born in 1988 at Kiambaa area in Kiambu County.

Peter, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology from Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology (JKUAT). He was arrested in Mandera Town en route to join Al Shabaab in Somalia on 6th July 2016.

He was prosecuted and later released on 6th March 2020 and after a brief stay in the country, he travelled to Somalia to join Al Shabaab accompanied by his girlfriend Miriam Hamisi from Bamburi area within Mombasa County.

MOHAMUD ABDI ADEN alias MOHAMED YARE alias IBRAHIM alias MOHAMED HASSAN alias MOHAMUD ABDIRAHMAN

Mohamed Yare hails from Garissa County. Yare was first arrested in April 2014 for providing information to Al Shabaab on possible targets that the group could attack in the country. He was prosecuted and charged in the court of law with collection of information contrary to section 29 and 30 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). However, he was acquitted on 31St March 2017 and subsequently rejoined Al Shabaab in Somalia. He was part of the cell that planned the Dusit attack in January 2019.

KASSIM MUSA MWARUSI aka ABU MIKI

Kassim hails from Ukunda and before joining Al-Shabaab, he was a member of a criminal group operating in South Coast region.

He is suspected to be frequently visiting Likoni, Diani and Ukunda towns and other areas. He is also involved in radicalization of the unsuspecting youth in the said areas and has associations with several criminal gangs in the said areas.

