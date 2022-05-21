Police Recover Sh100 Million Cocaine Consignment in Mombasa

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Friday discovered a cocaine consignment in Utange, Mombasa.

In a statement DCI director George Kinoti said the highly addictive drug which was well packaged in 35 sachets was recovered following intelligence leads received via #FichuakwaDCI hotline.

In an operation conducted by sleuths drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes and the Anti Narcotics units, a female suspect identified as Nuru Murshid Mahfud, was nabbed.

DETECTIVES RECOVER CONSIGNMENT OF COCAINE WORTH SH100 MILLION Following intelligence leads received via our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, Detectives have today seized a consignment of cocaine worth Sh100 million, from a house in Utange, Mombasa county. pic.twitter.com/utwYxfWliq — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 20, 2022

Ms Mahfud is cooling her heels at a police station as cops hunt for her accomplices.

Detectives are yet to establish whether the drug was on transit or meant for local consumption.

“Meanwhile, experts at the Chemistry and Toxicology units based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, shall be conducting more tests on the highly addictive drug, the biggest recovery yet in as many months,” said Kinoti.

