in NEWS

Police Recover Sh100 Million Cocaine Consignment in Mombasa

Cocaine in Mombasa
Cocaine Consignment Recovered in Mombasa. [Courtesy]

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Friday discovered a cocaine consignment in Utange, Mombasa.

In a statement DCI director George Kinoti said the highly addictive drug which was well packaged in 35 sachets was recovered following intelligence leads received via #FichuakwaDCI hotline.

In an operation conducted by sleuths drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes and the Anti Narcotics units, a female suspect identified as Nuru Murshid Mahfud, was nabbed.

 

Ms Mahfud is cooling her heels at a police station as cops hunt for her accomplices.

Detectives are yet to establish whether the drug was on transit or meant for local consumption.

“Meanwhile, experts at the Chemistry and Toxicology units based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, shall be conducting more tests on the highly addictive drug, the biggest recovery yet in as many months,” said Kinoti.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

CocainemombasaNuru Mahfud

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hilarious Reactions As Man Goes on A Rant After Bien Uses His Photo Without Consent
sauti sol

Sauti Sol, Azimio in Talks to Quash Copyright Infringement Drama