Police Recover Over 160 Stolen Phones, Laptops and Cameras After Crackdown In Nairobi

Police in Nairobi have recovered assorted mobile phones, cameras, laptops and desktop computers stolen from residents.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Police Service stated that at least 169 phones, 25 laptops and PCs and several cameras were recovered during an operation aimed at addressing rampant cases of mugging in Kenya’s capital.

“Following several complaints on #EngageTheIG about rampant loss of phones, Nairobi Regional Commander of Police Mr. Rashid Yakub ordered for an operation that has netted 169 mobile phones and more than 25 laptops and desktops in the last 48 hours, ” NPS said in a tweet.

The police called on victims of the unfortunate incidents to go to the Nairobi Regional Police Headquarters (Opposite Integrity House) and identify their property.

“Proof of ownership will be required before gadget is released, ” the police added.

Over the recent past, cases of robbery with violence have been on the rise in many estates in Nairobi. Some of the cases are often brought to the attention of the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai during his #EngageTheIG session on Twitter every alternate Monday from 11am to noon.

