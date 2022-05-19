Police Recover Machine Gun Stolen from Security Forces in Laikipia [Photos]

A machine gun stolen from security forces during an operation to flush out bandits in troubled Laikipia County has been recovered.

The National Police Service reported on Thursday that the weapon, a CQ machine gun which was stolen in October last year, was handed over to an assistant chief after a series of community policing and engagements with the public.

While handing over the weapon to Ol Moran Police Station, Kirima Deputy County Commissioner John Orata lauded members of the public for cooperation and support towards ending cattle rustling and banditry in the area.

“The National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) in Laikipia County have recovered a machine gun which was stolen from our security forces after a fierce gunfight with bandits in October 2021,” NPS said.

“We continue to encourage voluntary surrender of firearms.”

The county was in September last year declared a security zone following a surge in bandit attacks that have left many residents displaced and claimed several lives.

The heavily armed attackers are notorious for intimidating local ranch owners and stealing their livestock.

Pastoralists in the area claim that the huge tracts of land owned by the ranchers were their ancestral land.

