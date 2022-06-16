Police Recover Electronics Stolen in Rongai Home Break-in

Police have recovered more items stolen by a six-man gang in Ongata Rongai on Sunday.

In addition to earlier recoveries made, including one pistol and items of clothing, the officers have also found household electronic appliances.

“We salute the officers involved in the operation for their diligence and commitment to the task. We also appreciate members of the public for cooperating with law enforcement in the course of investigations,” said the National Police Service (NPS) in a statement on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, four suspects had been arrested as detectives continued their search for the mastermind who is believed to be a former officer.

“Following the cruel attack, molestation and subsequent robbery of a family in Ongata Rongai recently, police mobilized in real time and continue to conduct and in depth investigation into the heinous crime with an objective of bringing to book all those involved in the robbery with violence,” said police spokesman Bruno Shioso yesterday.

“Four suspects have been apprehended and are aiding the police with investigation. So far they are cooperating and they shall be arraigned in court as per the law,” he added.

According to investigations, the group has been terrorizing Kandisi people and is situated in Kawangware, Nairobi.

It has also been revealed that the gang has been forcing its victims to transfer money from their bank accounts to multiple numbers not registered to them via their phones under duress. The funds are subsequently transferred to money mules, who for a charge cash them at M-Pesa agents.

The majority of these money mules appear to live in Kasarani. Their task is to go to M-Pesa shops and withdraw money, which they subsequently take to the gang’s boss, who then distributes it to his members.

“The dragnet is being widened to nab more suspects still on the run. Police are committed to bring them to book,” said Mr Shioso.

He added: “The Inspector-General has instructed a crackdown within the areas and environs of Ongata Rongai targeting organised criminal gangs terrorising and robbing law abiding citizens.”

