Police in Pursuit of Man Suspected of Killing 2-year-old Son in Turkana

Detectives are in pursuit of a man believed to have killed his two-year-old son in Turkana.

Eyenae Ekwom, 35, is said to have attacked his wife, Eblait Nangiro, when she declined to tend to their animals and instead insisted on taking their sick child to the hospital.

As a result, DCI director George Kinoti said in a statement, Ekwom rained blows on the mother who was carrying the child on her back.

The suspect hit their son with a stick leaving him unconscious.

“Before the incident which occurred at around 1pm in Lopur village, Eyenae Ekwom, 35, had quarreled his wife over her intentions to take the 2-year old to hospital, since the baby was feeling unwell,” said Kinoti.

“Instead, he wanted his wife to tend to his goats oblivious of the state of his sick child. When his wife became defiant and insisted on taking the baby to the local dispensary for treatment, the man descended on them with blows and kicks leaving the baby unconscious after he hit him with a stick,” he added.

Concerned villagers rushed the victims to Lopur dispensary. The mother received treatment for injuries on her face and legs while her son was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since gone into hiding.

“A manhunt for the suspect has since been launched by our Turkana based counterparts.”

