Police Pursuing Two Men Caught On CCTV Driving In Caroline Maina’s Vehicle

Police are looking for two men believed to have taken part in the murder of businesswoman Caroline Maina.

The suspects were caught on CCTV camera driving in the deceased’s car on the day she was reported missing.

The duo was named by one of the suspects who has already confessed to killing the mother of two.

DCI sleuths from Dagoretti are yet to record the suspect’s statement but have indicated that information given to them has so far proved credible.

The information helped them find Maina’s remains which were dumped in Kajiado.

So far, police have in custody two suspects in custody, Edwin Otieno Odiwuora and Samwel Okoth Adinda.

On the material day, Maina met with Edwin outside a bank after making a Sh350,000 withdrawal.

“Innocently driving into her death trap, Wanjiku had made a call to one of her friends, detailing her meeting with Edwin, who was to guide her into boosting her Stima Sacco shares with the withdrawn amount, ” DCI said in a statement on Saturday night.

Once at Ngara, DCI says, Wanjiku was forced into a waiting black KCN 300D Toyota Crown in which Edwin was waiting, before being handcuffed and sandwiched by the other named suspects.

As police pursue other leads, an autopsy report conducted during the week indicated that the 38-year-old woman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The autopsy was carried out at the Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home by Dr Charles Muturi on behalf of chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor.

“We have been briefed as a family and are satisfied with the results of the post-mortem, ” said Thogori.

“She died out of head injuries after being hit at the forehead and the back. She also had bruises on her hip and her eyes were not gouged out as previously thought owing to it being partially decomposed. They were still there.”

Maina was laid to rest at her family home in Murang’a on Friday.

