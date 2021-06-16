Police Pursuing Thugs who Shot Meru Businessman, Stole Goods Worth Over Sh100,000

Police have launched a hunt for a gang of four that shot and badly injured a businessman before making away with goods worth Sh110,00 from his Wines and Spirits shop in Imenti, Meru County.

Police reports indicate that the robbery happened on Tuesday night.

The businessman identified as Eugene Kiogora aged 50 was shot thrice and sustained serious injuries.

He was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for treatment.

According to the businessman’s wife, who reported the matter to the police, the thugs stormed their business premises at around 7:30pm.

The four were armed with an AK47 rifle and a knife.

They shot the husband and stole Sh90,000 and a mobile phone.

“Lilian Kathure from Gitimbine, Igoki location reported that there was a robbery with violence incident at Baraka wine and spirits shop and that her husband aged 50 years was shot,” a police report reads.

Police officers who responded to the scene of the crime recovered three spent cartridges.

Kiogora is recuperating in hospital as the search for the robbers continues.

