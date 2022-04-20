Police Pursuing Thugs who Fatally Stabbed JKUAT Student Joel Juma

Detectives are hunting for three men suspected of fatally stabbing a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The suspects are said to have stabbed Joel Juma in the chest and made away with his phone and other valuables.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, Juma was in the company of his girlfriend, a Law student at Mt Kenya University, when the thugs accosted him.

Two of the suspects stabbed the Fourth Year Industrial Chemistry student twice as the third manhandled his girlfriend.

The unnamed girlfriend told the police that she had accompanied the deceased to his friend’s place to pick revision material. The said friend lived a few blocks away.

University Student Killed In Cold Blood, As Detectives Launch Manhunt For His Killers Detectives based in Juja, Kiambu County, are hunting down 3 suspects who killed a 23-year-old university student in cold blood last night, before escaping with his phone and other valuables. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 19, 2022

“The girlfriend had gone to visit his lover last evening at around 6pm and found him studying for his examinations. She prepared a meal that they shared together before they retired to bed. However, Juma later woke up and embarked on his books but at 2am, he asked her to escort him to where a classmate lived a few blocks away, to get some reference material that he needed before morning,” said Kinoti.

“It is while on their way when the thugs attacked them near hotel Lilies, demanding for money and mobile phones.”

Local guards in the vicinity rushed Juma to a dispensary where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives have since established that the trio was part of a gang which escaped the ongoing operation to rid Kayole and Dandora of criminals and is now pitching camp in Gachororo.

“Consequently, a major undercover operation to completely annihilate the gang has been launched in the area.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...