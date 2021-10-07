Police Pursuing Gang That Held Nakuru Family Hostage, Stole Sh140,000

DCI detectives based in Nakuru’s Bahati area are in hot pursuit of a six-man gang that held captive a family for nine hours.

The machete-wielding gang is said to have raided the home minutes before 9 pm on Tuesday night.

The suspects who are on the run are said to have inflicted injuries on the man of the house, tied up his wife, daughter, their three grandchildren aged between three and ten, and their househelp.

Not in a hurry to leave, the gang ransacked the home and packed up four TV sets, four mobile phones, three gas cylinders, a HP laptop, fridge, mortar, bicycle, assorted clothings among other valuables.

Detectives based in Nakuru's Bahati area, are hot in pursuit of a six-man gang that held a family hostage in a discpecable night-long robbery, before escaping with valuables worth hundreds of thousands.

According to DCI, the six then transferred Sh80,000 from the daughter’s Mpesa account, and another Sh61,800 from her bank account.

“Satisfied with their kill, they shamelessly loaded the items into the family’s Nissan NV200 van which they used to stage their daring escape at around 5.45am,” said DCI.

On Wednesday morning, the family reported the matter at Bahati Police Station leading to a manhunt.

The hunt for the suspects led detectives to Nakuru’s Tuinuane area, where the stolen Nissan NV200 (Reg No. KCX 125Y) was found abandoned by the roadside.

As police hunt for the six, the man is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

