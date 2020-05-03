Police Probing the Death of Tecra Muigai Karanja after Accident in Lamu

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have moved in to investigate the mysterious death of Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai after an accident at the Lamu home of a man who is said to have been her boyfriend.

According to sources close to the boyfriend and friends in Lamu, Tecra Muigai was staying in Mombasa and Lamu when she met the boyfriend at a hotel in Lamu.

The boyfriend who is said to love parties was with Tecra and others when the Keroche Breweries owners’ daughter is reported to have slipped and fallen in the bathroom, hurting her head.

Tecra was rushed to King Fahad Hospital in Lamu after which she was flown to Nairobi on 23 April and admitted to a high-end hospital. Tecra never woke from the coma after the accident.

Detectives have today been spotted at the home of the man said to have been her boyfriend in Lamu.

While the main focus will be to investigate the cause of the fall and ultimate death, the boyfriend will also have to answer how he became friends with her as he is known to blackmail rich women for sexual favours.

Tecra Muigai’s parents Mr Joseph Karanja and Mrs Tabitha Karanja who also owns Keroche Breweries are said to be traumatised to handle the death of their last-born daughter and second last-born in the family.

Tecra Muigai Karanja studied at Greenwich University in the United Kingdom before moving for further education in Italy. The family issued a statement yesterday indicating that Tecra Muigai was the Director of Strategy and Innovation at Keroche Breweries.

