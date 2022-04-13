Police Probing Two Separate Suspected Suicide Incidences of Colleagues in Mombasa

Police are investigating two separate cases where their colleagues died by suspected suicide in Mombasa County.

The two officers are said to have shot themselves in separate incidents at their workstations. According to a post by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the officers were identified as David Koech Kurgat and Dennis Kamau Ndung’u.

In the first incident, the officers who reported the matter said they were patrolling when they found their colleague David Koech Kurgat lying facing downward outside the container in a pool of blood oozing from the back and an AK 47 serial number KP 5501874 rifle beside him.

The matter was reported and officers visited the scene where it was established that the deceased was relieved of duty together with Sergeant Benard Changwony.

The two proceeded to the police post and when Benard Changwony who was the duty officer later went to respond to a distress call. Koech reportedly sneaked and shot himself on the left side of the chest dying instantly.

In the second incident, Dennis Kamau Ndungu died in a suspected suicide after he shot himself with a firearm.

According to officers based in Nyali, the deceased shot himself from the right side of the head and the bullet exited on the left side using his official firearm.

Three spent cartridges and a shattered Samsung mobile phone was recovered at the scene and kept as exhibits.

The bodies of the two have since been moved to the mortuary awaiting a postmortem. Investigations into the same have also commenced.

