Police Probing Possible Assassination In Betty Barasa’s Death

Police are pursuing a possible assassination in KBC Video Editor Betty Barasa’s case.

Sources privy to the details say sleuths are probing a well planned assassination seeing as the attackers targeted the deceased out of six others.

An autopsy report shows that Barasa who was waylaid as she returned home from work on Wednesday night, died of a single gunshot to the face which was lodged inside her head.

The recovered bullet head will undergo forensic analysis to help track down the suspects who are still in the wind.

Burial plans have kicked off at the deceased’s home in Ololua, Ngong.

It is said that her attackers were in constant communication with unknown individuals.

Read: Robbers Shoot Dead KBC Editor Betty Barasa At Her Ngong’ Home

When they finally took her life, her husband Geoffrey Barasa Namachanja, the Head of Finance at the National Museum of Kenya, said one of the killers said to the others “Huyo nimemalizana naye.”

They then left hurriedly in the thick of the night.

Her colleagues at the national broadcaster are yet to come to terms with her demise.

On Wednesday, she was jovial and greeted everyone. It was her last day.

“Betty is not the kind of person you can threaten, and she keeps quiet, she didn’t look disturbed, on that day she was in high spirits greeting everyone kumbe it was goodbye,” Rose Muthoni, a Video Editor at KBC told Citizen Digital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu