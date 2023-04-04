Police Probing Officer For Tear Gassing Media Vehicle – IG Koome

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome says they are probing an incident in which a plainclothes officer is seen lobbing a teargas canister inside a media vehicle.

Speaking on Tuesday, the police boss said incidents reported during the anti-government protests are being investigated.

“A policeman breaking a window of the car? Regarding all officers, any issue of malpractice or misconduct brought to us is investigated and we take action. I received those complaints and they are being handled,” he said.

Koome spoke during the interview of 12 shortlisted police officers for the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police at Kenya School of Government.

He also apologized over the attack on journalists during the demos led by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“I want to assure our friends from the media that the attacks were not deliberately directed at them. We will continue working closely with you as we plan to incorporate you into some of our future operations,” he said.

“When you are in that kind of situation where teargas canisters are thrown, we could have injuries, we have no intentions of injuring any of you, you are fellow Kenyans but when the situation demands the constitution is very clear I have a duty to ensure that there is law and order in the country.”

He also admitted to receiving complaints from members of the fourt estate.

There were protests for three days, during which both local and international journalists are said to have been injured.

Others are said to have lost their equipment while others had their vehicles vandalised.

The Media Council condemned the violence meted on the reporters.

“Police officers attacking journalists undermines press freedom, limits the public’s access to information, violates human rights and can cause physical or psychological harm,” MCK CEO David Omwoyo said.

