Police Probing Incident Where Senate’s Chief Serjeant-at-arms ‘Shot Self’ After Confrontation With Thugs

Police have launched investigation into an incident where Senate’s Chief Serjeant-at-arms allegedly shot himself in the thigh during a confrontation with suspected thugs in Thika town.

Joel Nkubitu told the police that the incident took place on Sunday night while he was stuck in a traffic jam in Thika town near Bidico area.

According to the officer, he was confronted by two men on a motorcycle who snatched his phone.

He claimed that he reached for his gun before shooting in the air to scare the gangsters and unfortunately shot himself in the left thigh in the process.

The sergeant-at-arms, who is a licenced gun holder, was rushed to Nairobi where he was admitted in stable condition.

Police sources told a local media that part of the investigations is to establish if the officer is left-handed as claimed.

The Chief Serjeant-at-Arms is an office in the Parliamentary Service charged with duties involving service to the Speaker, Members, the Clerk and other staff of the National Assembly and performance of chamber and ceremonial duties.

The holder of the office also performs a number of miscellaneous security and safety duties for the general welfare of Parliament including maintaining custody of the mace.

