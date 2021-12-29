Machakos Police Probing Disappearance of Somali Businessman

Detectives from Machakos county are investigating the disappearance of a Somali businessman, Mohammed Hassan, on December 23.
Hassan’s family believe he was abducted after he was picked up from his shop at Machakos junction by agents who identified themselves as government officials.
According to the family, Hassan was allegedly picked up by individuals patroling the area to enforce Covid-19 regulations.
“When the individuals came and asked why they were not wearing a mask everyone in the area scattered including Mohammed, but they went after him and grabbed him from inside the shop,” his brother Omar Hassan said.
According to Omar, his brother was picked up by four men in a white double pick up at about 3pm. What is even more shocking is that the CCTV cameras in the adjacent building were disabled between 2pm and 5pm on the same day.
“The people we spoke to when we went to his shop say that he was taken by 4 men who targeted him.” Omar added.
“The hotel next to his shop say that the CCTV footage was corrupted and that they are unable to view it.”
The family is appealing to the government to help trace their kin, saying Hassan should be dealt with in accordance with the law if he has indeed committed any offence.
“We are begging the government to intervene and help us find him,” Omar added.
“If he has committed a crime please present him before a court of law if not we are sure that the government has enough resources to help us identify him.”
The family is now awaiting for the Machakos junction police to conclude Investigations into the matter.
