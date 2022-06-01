Police Probing Death of DCI Officer Whose Body was Found in Teso Home

Police are probing the death of a DCI officer whose lifeless body was found in his Teso home, Busia County.

Corporal Humphrey Mureithi’s body was found by his colleagues after he failed to report to duty on Tuesday, Apparently, after he failed to show up to work, his colleagues drove to his place only to find the house locked from inside.

Attempts to get him on phone were also futile as calls went unanswered. This prompted the officers to break in and his body was found on the floor, naked, Teso North sub-county police commander David Muange has confirmed.

“They drove to his residence and tried calling him again at the doorstep but they received no answer yet the house was locked from inside. We had to cut the door to get access to the house only to find him on the bed dead,” the police report read.

Mureithi’s body is currently at Life Care Hospital Mortuary in Bungoma as detectives probe the death.

Notably, prior to his lifeless body being found, Mureithi was reportedly very jovial and did not express any signs of tension or distress.

His colleagues and neighbors have described him as a very jovial man who was not into arguments or confrontations.

