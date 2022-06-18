Police Probing Assault of Employee at Jirani Smart after Viral Video

Police in Nyamira are probing an incident where a man at a Microfinance firm assaulted another. In a video that has since gone viral, a person who has been identified as a supervisor of Jirani Smart is seen assaulting one of the employees.

Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said he had ordered for the arrest of the supervisor after he was notified of the issue.

“Our DCI officers are already investigating the incident. We will soon have the culprits arrested,” said Mr Lesimam.

n the viral video, the supervisor is seen assaulting the employee as other female workers go one about their duties.

“What did you go to do in Oyugis,” the assailant asks as he pelts a man on the floor with blows and kicks.

Sources indicate that the Jirani Smart premises remained closed on Friday which is unusual.

“They had opened in the morning. But three staff left later on motorbikes,” a neighbour told journalists.

