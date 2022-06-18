in TECH

Police Probing Assault of Employee at Jirani Smart after Viral Video

Jirani Smart Nyamira
(Photo courtesy)

Police in Nyamira are probing an incident where a man at a Microfinance firm assaulted another. In a video that has since gone viral, a person who has been identified as a supervisor of Jirani Smart is seen assaulting one of the employees.

Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said he had ordered for the arrest of the supervisor after he was notified of the issue.

“Our DCI officers are already investigating the incident. We will soon have the culprits arrested,” said Mr Lesimam.

Read: Eric Omondi’s Ex Chantal Grazioli Allegedly Assaulted By Boyfriend (Photos)

n the viral video, the supervisor is seen assaulting the employee as other female workers go one about their duties.

“What did you go to do in Oyugis,” the assailant asks as he pelts a man on the floor with blows and kicks.

Sources indicate that the Jirani Smart premises remained closed on Friday which is unusual.

“They had opened in the morning. But three staff left later on motorbikes,” a neighbour told journalists.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Jirani Smart

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Homa Bay County Officials

Former Homa Bay County Officials Fined Sh59 million for Embezzling Funds
sakaja, seefar apartments

Sakaja’s Woes Deepen as Police Launch Criminal Investigations into Degree Saga