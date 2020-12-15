Police Probe Poisoned Dogs, Change Of Guard Prior To Robbery Incident At Chandaria Residence

Police are probing guards who were removed from industrialist Manu Chandaria’s Muthaiga residence last week and replaced by two found tied up in a room on Monday following a robbery incident.

Sleuths are also seeking to understand why dogs from a security company were found dead prior to the incident.

“We want to know why they were poisoned and what happened later on,” an officer privy to the details is quoted by the Star.

They are also trying to piece together why two of the guards previously attached to the Chandaria’s were removed and have been linked with the incident.

Police are also probing why there was only one AP officer from the Critical Infrastructure Unit within compound instead of two.

“We want to establish if it was a mistake or intentional to enhance the said robbery,” an officer intimated.

A gang of eight is said to have gained access into the Chandaria household in the wee hours of Monday morning and allegedly stripped naked two guards and an AP officer.

Armed with a pistol and a cutter, two of the robbers made their way into Chandaria and wife, Aruna’s bedroom.

The billionaire showed the men the safe, from which they took Sh600,000 and jewellery of unknown value.

The suspects; Administration Police officer (Jared Omboga) and two private guards (Judah Wafula, Stephen Omwega), cooled their heels at Muthaiga Police Station as investigations continue.

