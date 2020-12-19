in NEWS

Police Probe Mysterious Death Of Kisii Central Police Boss, Symon Gababa

Police Vehicle /courtesy

Police authorities are probing the mysterious death of Kisii Central Police boss, Symon Gababa who was found unconscious in his car.

The police boss was reportedly found dead in his car outside staff quarters at the  Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) in Kisii town.

This has ideally been confirmed by Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene who intimated that the cause of his death is yet to be established.

Consequently, an autopsy will be conducted as the body has been transferred to Kisii Hospital Mortuary.

Kisii Central Police BossSymon Gababa

