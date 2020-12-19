Police Probe Mysterious Death Of Kisii Central Police Boss, Symon Gababa

Police authorities are probing the mysterious death of Kisii Central Police boss, Symon Gababa who was found unconscious in his car.

The police boss was reportedly found dead in his car outside staff quarters at the Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) in Kisii town.

This has ideally been confirmed by Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene who intimated that the cause of his death is yet to be established.

Consequently, an autopsy will be conducted as the body has been transferred to Kisii Hospital Mortuary.

More Follows:

