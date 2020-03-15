Police Probe Fire Incidence At Plastic Company Where Workers Were Locked In

The police are investigating a fire incidence at the Metro Plastics Kenya Ltd which happened over the weekend where workers were allegedly locked in.

According to reports, one of the workers, probably a supervisor, locked in the workers and left them before the fire broke out.

The workers were forced to jump over the walls of the company, and no fatality was reported in the company along Nadume Close off Lunga Lunga Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

Few injuries were reported.

Makadara Deputy County Commissioner Fred Ndunga has already ordered that the alleged worker be arrested and prosecuted for endangering the lives of his colleagues.

Firefighters had a hard time putting it off as chemicals in the factory kept re-igniting it.