Police Probe Disappearance of Four Men Last Seen in September in Juja

Police in Kiambu and Nairobi are probing the mysterious disappearance of four men on September 30.

The four; Peter Mwai, Stephen Lairuka, Stephen Matheka and Morris Kilonzo, were last seen in Juja, Kiambu county.

The car they were using, hired on their behalf by a friend, was recovered three days after they went missing.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Mwai’s father Stephen Mburu, revealed that he still calls his son hoping that he will pick up his phone.

“He went and met up with his friends on the day in question. His wife called him at around 8pm to ask when he would be back and Mwai told his wife to wait for him because he was en route,” Mburu said.

At around 10 pm, Mwai’s father recalled, she called him but could not make out what he was saying. He did, however, text her informing her that he was on his way home.

Mwai never returned home, said Mburu.

“The guy who hired the four men in the vehicle accompanied them to Turaco Hotel but the car was later found in Thome,” Mburu added.

The owner of the vehicle, Kefa Onyango, said the car was hired by one Paul Waweru who then gave it to Mwai and his friends.

“It was on Saturday morning and I was in church at the time when Waweru called me asking that I check the location of the vehicle via a car tracking system but I asked him why he would want to know where the car is if it is already in his possession,” Onyango said.

He added: “I don’t know the men who were in the car or how many they were but when I went to pick the car in Thome, the caretaker of the premises informed me that the car had been parked there since Friday.”

Onyango also mentioned that Waweru who has since recorded a statement with the police, asked him to switch off the engine but did not state why.

Inside the car was a mobile phone and a crowbar.

