Police Probe Death of Nairobi Lawyer Boaz Nyakeri Fatally Stabbed in Rongai

Police are probing the death of a Nairobi-based lawyer Boaz Nyakeri who was stabbed in Ongata Rongai area.

Reports on social media indicate that the lawyer was trailed by unknown assailants on his way home and stabbed in the neck.

At the time of the incident, the lawyer was in the company of his cousin. He was also stabbed in the arm and sustained some injuries.

Police say the motive of the attack is yet to be established although the cousin recounted that a man had trailed them for quite a distance before he landed on them.

They had been out partying at night near Osita Lodge before the incident.

A good Samaritan then came to their aid and rushed him to Sinai hospital before the lawyer was later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital. He passed on while waiting at the casualty section.

