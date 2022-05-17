Police Probe Alleged Land Deal in Shooting of Man at Mirema

A man killed in broad daylight on Monday at Mirema Drive, off Thika Road has been identified as Samuel Mugota.

Mugota is a 40-year-old father of three who resides in Kasarani.

The deceased who was shot six times in the chest was in his Honda CRV and his assailant in a Toyota Premio.

Mugota had according to eyewitnesses just dropped off a female friend and her daughter. His engine was still running at the time of the shooting.

Reports indicate that the police are probing an alleged land deal that have been led to the brutal murder.

According to the Standard, investigative authorities discovered seven different identity cards in the victim’s vehicle.

Family members present at City Mortuary where a postmortem was conducted got a permit allowing them to move his remains to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

The autopsy showed that he indeed died of gunshot wounds.

Kasarani Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO), Vincent Kipkorir, told the daily that investigations into Mugota’s killing had begun, with police looking for eyewitness statements and CCTV footage to piece together the evidence.

