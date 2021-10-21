Police Probe Alleged Bomb Attack at Boniface Mwangi’s Home by Three Men

Police have commenced investigations into the alleged bomb attack at the home of Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi in Lukenya, Machakos County.

Through a statement on Twitter, the police have revealed that following the claims by Mwangi that unknown men bombed his house, a report was filed at Thika Police Station by one Isaac Ouma.

The report, according to the police details the attack was orchestrated by three unknown men in a white pick up vehicle although the registration number was not identified.

The three men were allegedly armed with pistols and attacked the workers while ideally placing three detonators in the building that was still under construction.

“The attackers accosted the site workers, robbed them of personal effects and assaulted the building still under construction with detonators causing three holes. Police have visited the scene and commenced investigations,” the report reads in part.

Read: Activist Boniface Mwangi Claims Machakos Home Blown Up by Alleged State Operatives

The National Police Service wishes to confirm that a report was this morning filed at Thika Police Station by one Issac Ouma that a house belonging to one Boniface Mwangi, located at Kinanie Location, was attacked by three (3) unknown men in a white pickup Registration Number not — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 21, 2021

The authorities are calling on anyone with information regarding the same to report to the station.

Earlier, Mwangi shared his tribulations via social media that the home which was still under construction was bombed by state operatives linked to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The “Unbounded” author claimed Dr Mutua was responsible for his loss as he is a “molester and abusive man”. The attack comes just a few days after Mwangi unleashed photos of the Governor’s ex-wife Lillian Nganga with her new lover, Juliani living their best lives. The photos created a public uproar with those allied to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua blasting Mwangi for what they termed “unfair treatment.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...