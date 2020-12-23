Police, Prison Officers To Enjoy Enhanced Life Insurance And Work Injury Benefits Starting January

National Police Service (NPS) officers and the Kenya Prisons Services officers will starting January enjoy an enhanced group life insurance.

This was after the signing of a contract with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for the provision of the services.

The agreement is a culmination of lengthy deliberations and consultations among the key stakeholders, who settled on the intra-government contracting model with a view to addressing the escalating claims of unpaid life insurance and annuity benefits to service members or their designated beneficiaries.

PS for Interior Karanja Kibicho on Tuesday said this will be part of the government’s systematic efforts to institutionalize a welfare and protection programme for the 131,816 officers who have to contend with life-changing situations through the course of their duties.

“We’ve had challenges in providing our officers with these services, and that is why we decided to engage NHIF to protect them just like the other civil servants,” he said.

According to the PS, the ultimate goal is to harmonize the insurance policy benefits of the officers with those of other civil servants and tailor them to address the vulnerabilities of the surviving families of those who lose their lives in line of duty.

Also present was PS for State Department for Correctional Services, Zeinab Hussein, who hailed the move as a big motivating factor that has been lacking in the past.

Her sentiments were shared by Inspector General of the National Police, Hillary Mutyambai, and the Commissioner General for the Kenya Prisons Service, Wycliffe Ogallo.

NHIF will also offer the officers improved work injury benefits as the government endeavours to sustain these gains at the policy level and in line with relevant legislations.

NHIF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Peter Gathege, vouched for the progressive optimisation initiatives at the state-owned insurer, as he ensured timely payment of claims to the officers.

