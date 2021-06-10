Police Open Inquiry into Claim That Mukhisa Kituyi Assaulted Woman in May

Speaking to Nation, Coast Regional Commander Paul Ndambuki said police have recorded statements from the complainant, Diana Opemi Lutta and three other witnesses.

Mr Ndambuki added that they are still seeking advise on the way forward.

“We have already opened an inquiry file with the Nyali Police station. We are yet to forward the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) so that he may advise on whether a crime was committed,” he told the daily.

“The accused has been contacted and we are expecting his statement. He has promised to avail it.”

In a report filed at Nyali police station and booked under OB Number 10/22/05/2021, Ms Lutta alleged that the former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General attacked her last month at a five star hotel.

On the material day, Ms Lutta told the police, the perpetrator pushed her from the bed and continued raining blows on her. She allegedly injured her knee when she fell.

“Assault report to the station by one Diana Opemi Lutta (who) has submitted a report today the 22nd day of May 2021, at around 0200 hours. She has been assaulted by a person known to her within Tamarind Village, namely Mukhisa Kituyi whom she claims to be her boyfriend,” read the police report.

“Police advised her to seek medical attention for further police action after she was issued with a P3 form which was later filled at the Coast General Hospital,” the police report continues.

Kituyi had earlier confirmed that the matter was reported to the police but had since been withdrawn.

But according to Nyali OCS Albert Chebii, the matter is still under investigation.

“We are still investigating the matter,” Mr Chebii said.

