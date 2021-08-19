Police on the Spot for Allegedly Killing Man while Enforcing Curfew in Kayole

Residents of Nairobi’s Kayole area engaged police in running battles for the better part of Thursday as they protested the death of a 31-year-old man in the hands of the police.

John Kiiru was allegedly killed last night by officers who were enforcing the 10pm-4am curfew.

The curfew has been in place for over a year now and is, according to authorities, meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

My home town kayole is burning after police officers pulled a kianjokoma on a guy who was going home from work yester night #EndPoliceBrutalityKE pic.twitter.com/HKSLOCOGVi — ◽PENCIL PHARAOH◽ (@artdehnow) August 19, 2021

According to locals, Kiiru had hailed a boda boda home, when police officers cornered and attacked him at Tushauriane Stage.

The rider of the motorcycle that he was aboard, however, managed to escape.

Read: Five Cops Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Suspect of Sh1,030 while Enforcing Curfew Rules in Ruiru

Kiiru is said to have attempted to escape the scene on foot when the police officers pursued and attacked him, causing grievous harm.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene where the officers had reportedly abandoned him.

According to Kiiru’s wife, the decease had called her at around midnight informing her that he had been seriously assaulted by men inform.

His body was discovered on Thursday morning by residents heading to work.

Read Also: Migori County Police Arrested For Killing Boda Boda Rider Over Ksh100 Levy

The residents took to the streets to protest Kiiru’s killing, blocking attempts by the police to move the body to the mortuary.

The police, however, managed to pick the body later after dispersing the protesters who had barricaded roads and lit bonfires in the area.







Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...