Alleged Police Officers Stormed Missing Lawyer Hassan Nandwa’s Home – Family

The family of lawyer Hassan Nandwa who went missing on Thursday believe he is in police custody.

According to Nandwa’s family, the advocate’s mobile was off on the day when armed men who identified themselves as police officers showed up to their eighth floor apartment.

The plainclothesmen told Nandwa’s son, Elmiqdad Hassan, that they were looking for ex-convict, Elgiva Bwire.

“They told us that they had no issue with the old man and that they wanted the other man,” said Hassan, adding that the alleged officers did not have a search warrant.

Read: Lawyer Hassan Nandwa Still Missing After Receiving Terrorist Who Completed Jail Term

CCTV footage shows at least seven men walk through the main gate at around 11.03 pm last Thursday.

Two minutes later, they are seen entering the elevator to Nandwa’s apartment.

“Wakatafuta kila mahali mpaka huko kwa bedroom, balcony, everywhere wakisema wanatafuta huyo kijana,” his wife Mwahib Abdulmajid recounted.

The men left at around 11.40 pm after ransacking the home.

Where Is Lawyer Nandwa?

Family of missing lawyer demands answers after his abduction

Hassan Nandwa represented convicted terrorist who was released Elgiva Bwire was released from prison after serving 10 years #MondayReport@TrevorOmbija pic.twitter.com/Og9sQ8L86L — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 1, 2021

On the same day that Nandwa was apparently abducted on his way from Jamia Mosque, Bwire’s mother Jecinta Bwire, her son John Musumba and her driver Willis Otieno were also kidnapped.

The three would, however, be set free over the weekend.

Prof Nandwa is also believed to have gone missing after visiting the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (APTU) head offices in Nairobi to receive Bwire, who had just completed serving a 10-year jail sentence.

According to reports by The Standard, the police are on a crackdown against people linked with terrorism, after intelligence reports revealed a plan of a terror attack in Nairobi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...