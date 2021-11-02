in NEWS

Alleged Police Officers Stormed Missing Lawyer Hassan Nandwa’s Home – Family

Lawyer Hassan Nandwa
Lawyer Hassan Nandwa. [Courtesy]

The family of lawyer Hassan Nandwa who went missing on Thursday believe he is in police custody.

According to Nandwa’s family, the advocate’s mobile was off on the day when armed men who identified themselves as police officers showed up to their eighth floor apartment.

The plainclothesmen told Nandwa’s son, Elmiqdad Hassan, that they were looking for ex-convict, Elgiva Bwire.

“They told us that they had no issue with the old man and that they wanted the other man,” said Hassan, adding that the alleged officers did not have a search warrant.

CCTV footage shows at least seven men walk through the main gate at around 11.03 pm last Thursday.

Two minutes later, they are seen entering the elevator to Nandwa’s apartment.

“Wakatafuta kila mahali mpaka huko kwa bedroom, balcony, everywhere wakisema wanatafuta huyo kijana,” his wife Mwahib Abdulmajid recounted.

The men left at around 11.40 pm after ransacking the home.

 

On the same day that Nandwa was apparently abducted on his way from Jamia Mosque, Bwire’s mother Jecinta Bwire, her son John Musumba and her driver Willis Otieno were also kidnapped.

The three would, however, be set free over the weekend.

Prof Nandwa is also believed to have gone missing after visiting the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (APTU) head offices in Nairobi to receive Bwire, who had just completed serving a 10-year jail sentence.

According to reports by The Standard, the police are on a crackdown against people linked with terrorism, after intelligence reports revealed a plan of a terror attack in Nairobi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Lawyer Hassan Nandwa

