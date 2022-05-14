Police Officers Receive Sh200 million to Boost NHIF Covers

Police officers are set to receive a boost on their National Hospital Insurance Fund covers. The government has released a Sh200 million fund to help the officers offset their bills after they exhaust their NHIF limits.

According to Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho, the funds will be disbursed once the insurer releases a list of qualifying officers.

“Under the arrangement, police officers who exhaust their yearly benefits but still need medical services are required to make ex gratia claims through a committee constituted by Inspector General,” a statement from the Ministry clarified.

The PS stated this when testifying before the Public Accounts Committee in response to charges of delays in the payment of compensation to officers who were injured or killed while on duty.

The Office of the Auditor-General had raised the matter for the fiscal year 2020/2021.

The PS confirmed the claims, blaming the delays on the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services’ assessments and validation of the issue

Mr Kibicho further informed the committee that the National Police Service’s pending bills to suppliers for the affordable housing scheme for the financial year 2020/2021 have been cleared.

