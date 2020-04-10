9 Police Officers Quarantined In Mwatate After Returning From Kiganjo Training College

Nine Police Officers in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, have been placed under mandatory quarantine after returning from the National Police Training College in Kiganjo.

The officers, based at various police posts in Mwatate sub-county, were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days after they came into close contact with a trainee who, tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the college based in Nyeri County.

Reports indicate that an officer in charge of Mwatate Police Station directed the men in uniform not to interact with their colleagues and families until the mandatory quarantine period is over.

Already, Heath officers in the county have started monitoring the officers, County executive for Health John Mwangeka intimated to a local media.

The college was closed indefinitely and officers directed to self-quarantine for 14 days over fears that contagious disease may have spread in the service.

At least 3,000 officers have been undergoing various training courses including a ‘Standardisation’ course for AP officers for the last three months.

As earlier reported by Kahawa Tungu, on April 3, one of the officers who has been undergoing training at the facility travelled to his rural home in Omboga, Rachuonyo North Sub-County in Homa Bay County while exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms.

The Rachuonyo North Ministry of Health officials visited the patient on Sunday.

This led to the suspension of training in the college on Tuesday. Regional police bosses were asked to pick up officers undergoing advanced training.

“All students of senior supervisory CMM A-course, CMM E-course, CMM traffic course and skill at arms course will have their courses closed tomorrow on Tuesday 7th April 2020. You are therefore requested to arrange for their means of transport to reach at the college tomorrow Tuesday 7th April 2020 latest by 0800 hours ready to pick them,” read a notice from the college.

This comes at a time the government is fighting to contain the spread of the virus that has killed seven people in the country and infected 184 others.

Some of the measures that the government has put in place to contain the global health crisis include suspension of international passenger flights, suspension of social gatherings, national dusk-to-dawn curfew, territorial lockdown in Nairobi, Mombasa Kilifi and Kwale Counties and encouraging locals to practice social distancing.

