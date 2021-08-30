in NEWS

Police Officer’s Phone Snatched by Thug on Motorbike on Kangundo Road [Video]

Police robbed of phone
Screengrab of a police officer being robbed of his phone on Kangundo Road

A police officer is the latest victim of thugs notorious for robbing members of the public in the streets of Nairobi.

In a daring incident caught on CCTV cameras on Monday, August 30, a man on a motorbike snatched a police officer’s phone at a Shell Petrol Station along the busy Kangundo Road at around 10:09am.

In the 45-second footage shared on social media, the man in uniform is seen busy chatting on his phone beside a police bus when the rider, who posed as a boda boda operator waiting for a client a few metres away, approached and snatched the gadget before speeding off.

The shocked officer attempts to give a chase on foot before another rider appears and offers him a ride.

Read: Police Probing Incident Where Senate’s Chief Serjeant-at-arms ‘Shot Self’ After Confrontation With Thugs

It’s, however, not clear if the officer managed to recover the phone.

The incident comes barely two months after another video went viral showing a traffic cop being robbed of his phone in a similar manner while controlling traffic at the Roysambu roundabout on Thika Road.

The National Police Service, however, dismissed the video as “doctored”, much to the surprise of Kenyans.

Read Also: Video Showing Thugs Snatching Phone From Cop Is Doctored – Police

“Our investigations have revealed that a video circulating on social media insinuating to be of a police officer being snatched a phone is a manipulated video whose intention is malicious. We urge members of the public to ignore it,” read a statement shared on its social media handles.

Such incidents are common in Nairobi lately with Kenyans calling on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to beef up security in the city.

Kangundo RoadRobbery

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

