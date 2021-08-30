Police Officer’s Phone Snatched by Thug on Motorbike on Kangundo Road [Video]

A police officer is the latest victim of thugs notorious for robbing members of the public in the streets of Nairobi.

In a daring incident caught on CCTV cameras on Monday, August 30, a man on a motorbike snatched a police officer’s phone at a Shell Petrol Station along the busy Kangundo Road at around 10:09am.

In the 45-second footage shared on social media, the man in uniform is seen busy chatting on his phone beside a police bus when the rider, who posed as a boda boda operator waiting for a client a few metres away, approached and snatched the gadget before speeding off.

The shocked officer attempts to give a chase on foot before another rider appears and offers him a ride.

Mr @IG_NPS @DCI_Kenya How safe are our police officers on the road if their phones are easily snatched by rogue bodaboda guys? If the previous incident was fake, now this just happened today at a shell petrol station along Kangundo Road. #EngageTheIG #traffic pic.twitter.com/OTp8H72Eyi — Mukhtar Maalim (@muktar_maalim) August 30, 2021

Read: Police Probing Incident Where Senate’s Chief Serjeant-at-arms ‘Shot Self’ After Confrontation With Thugs

It’s, however, not clear if the officer managed to recover the phone.

The incident comes barely two months after another video went viral showing a traffic cop being robbed of his phone in a similar manner while controlling traffic at the Roysambu roundabout on Thika Road.

The National Police Service, however, dismissed the video as “doctored”, much to the surprise of Kenyans.

Read Also: Video Showing Thugs Snatching Phone From Cop Is Doctored – Police

“Our investigations have revealed that a video circulating on social media insinuating to be of a police officer being snatched a phone is a manipulated video whose intention is malicious. We urge members of the public to ignore it,” read a statement shared on its social media handles.

Such incidents are common in Nairobi lately with Kenyans calling on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to beef up security in the city.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...