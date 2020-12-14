Police Officers On Leave Recalled As Festive Season Begins

Police officers on leave have been recalled as part of the government efforts to beef up security as the festive season begins.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai disclosed this on Monday during his engagement with members of the public on Microblogging site Twitter.

The IG said police will enhance patrols across the country during the festive season.

“All officers on leave have since been recalled to give sufficient back up. Also, because of the uniqueness of the season, a multiagency team is put in place to enhance security. #EngageTheIG, ” said Mutyambai.

With many Kenyans expected to travel home to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families, the IG called for strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

“Personal responsibility is key in the fight against Coronavirus. I am urging all members of the public not to board matatus that have more than the recommended number of passengers. Police officers will take action against anyone contravening Covid-19 protocols, ” he said.

In March this year, as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, the government directed 14-seater matatus to carry a maximum of eight passengers, 25-seaters to carry 15, buses whose sitting capacity is 30 and above to have 60 per cent sitting capacity.

