Police Officers Injured As ‘Drunk’ Lorry Driver Rams Into Road Block on Thika Road

At least two police officers are nursing injuries after a lorry rammed into a roadblock erected on Thika Road last night.

The driver of the lorry that was ferrying rice towards the city is believed to have been drunk during the 11 pm incident.

Kasarani police boss Peter Mwanzo confirmed the incident saying, “the driver sped past the barricade and hit one of our trucks before skidding on the wet tarmac and losing control of the vehicle which then overturned and hit a rail guard.”

The roadblock had been erected as part of efforts to enforce the 8 pm-4 am curfew.

One of the officers suffered head and leg injuries.

The police boss said four occupants of the lorry including the driver survived the crash.

However, police had a hard time rescuing the individuals as they got stuck in the vehicle. A team from the fire brigade had to intervene.

In a separate incident, Pangani Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samir Yunus was run over by a boda boda rider along Dr Griffins Road.

The police boss was among officers enforcing the Covid-19 containment measures at a roadblock in Pangani area.

He suffered a blow to the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cyclist who was arrested and his motorcycle seized told the police that he was rushing home to beat the 8 pm curfew.

The accident, however, took place at 8.30 pm.

Over the weekend, motorists were held for hours for being in violation of the curfew orders.

In the disease-infested zone – Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos – curfew starts at 8 pm and ends at 4 am.

For the rest of the country, curfew starts at 10 pm and ends at 4 am.

