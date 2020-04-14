Video: Two Police Officers Fight In Public Over Charcoal Bribes

Two police officers were caught on tape fighting two boda boda riders transporting charcoal in Magarini constituency, Kilifi County.

In a seven minute video, one officer appears drunk while the other clashes with the riders. He is heard demanding for a bribe.

The riders blatantly defy the orders forcing one of the officers to draw his firearm.

The officer, now angry at the riders, waves the gun at them as the heated argument attracts a small crowd.

At some point, the gun brandishing officer is asked to identify himself. He replies that he is not a Kenya Police officer.

In the video one also notices that the police car is without number plates hence raising the question whether the two really are law enforcers.



Incidents of police officers misusing their guns in public have been reported with most using them to settle domestic issues.

Officers have also been caught in nightclubs and bars with their guns with some ending up losing them.

Netizens did however note that both the officers and the charcoal transporters are wrong.

One boda boda rider jumps the officer at the beginning of the video saying that he had already paid to transport the banned commodity.

Read:

The government banned charcoal trade in 2017 forcing traders to seek business in the neighboring Uganda.

When imposing the ban, the government was worried about the destruction of the environment with the assumption that most of it is acquired from government land.

But reports indicate that charcoal is sourced from privately owned land hence rendering the ban ineffective.

Facebook users had this to say about the video:

“Matiang’i angalia kijana,” JMB Bazenga wrote.

Duncan Nambwaya said, “Most giriama cops are arrogant and proud,why brandish a gun on unarmed civilian… “Nipe pesa mimi!!”… What are you selling to him? His freedom to do business? Charcoal vending should entirely be controlled by Kenya forest service crews… Ap anahusika vipi?”

A user identified as David Okusi said, “This idiot is not supposed to serve in the police service. IPOA should intervene the case to prosecute the culprit police.”

“I love what this Kenyans are …they know their rights and for this country it has reached at a point that we should speak our minds…if that business is banned why he’s being bribed,. secondly he’s threatening people with gun (sic),” Josphat Korir wrote.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu