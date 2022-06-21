Police Officers Warned Against Doing TikTok Videos in Uniform

Police Officers have been warned against using social media while in Uniform. Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai warned officers who had adopted the trend of posting on social media sites, especially TikTok. He said the practice was depicting the force police service in a negative light.

Mutyambai also added that it is against the service standing orders for Police to make posts while in uniform. A number of officers have been making posts on platforms such as TikTok while on duty or in uniform.

“This depicts the service and government at large negatively.”

Last year, Police officers were warned against taking to social media to air their complaints.

“The Inspector-General has noted with a lot of concern that officers have developed a habit of using social media to advance their grievances without exhausting the laid down channels which include quality assurance/complaint and gender offices at service headquarters and the internal affairs unit,” a memo sent out to officers said at the time.

The notice said that officers who come on social media commit an offense against the discipline under Chapter 30, section 6w.

“Sharing information with the media whether verbally or otherwise must be done in accordance with the regulations. Serious disciplinary action will be taken against any police officers found abusing the use of social media and sharing information with the press without authority,” he said.

Section 55 of Chapter 24 of the service standing orders bans members of the service from disseminating material on social media unless it can be clearly linked to the conduct of the official activity.

