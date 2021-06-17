Police Officers Banned from Using Social Media To Air Grievances

It is criminal for police officers to use social media to air their grievances, Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai said in a memo signed by Mwangi Wanderi of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The Inspector-General has noted with a lot of concern that officers have developed a habit of using social media to advance their grievances without exhausting the laid down channels which include quality assurance/complaint and gender offices at service headquarters and the internal affairs unit,” Wanderi said in the Memo.

The notice effectively bans police officers across all ranks from airing challenges they experience on social media. It comes amid an increased number of complaints from officers on social media platforms.

Section 55 of Chapter 24 of the service standing orders bans members of the service from disseminating material on social media unless it can be clearly linked to the conduct of the official activity.

According to Wanderi, officers who come on social media commit an offense against the discipline under Chapter 30, section 6w.

“Sharing information with the media whether verbally or otherwise must be done in accordance with the regulations. Serious disciplinary action will be taken against any police officers found abusing the use of social media and sharing information with the press without authority,” he said.

Police bosses across all ranks were asked to ensure that they communicate the details in the memo to their juniors.

