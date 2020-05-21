3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Helping Ugandan Suspect Escape Custody

Three police officers attached to Kamukunji Police Station have been arrested for allegedly aiding a Ugandan kidnapping suspect escape from the cells last Thursday.

This comes days after the station OCS Shamir Yunis was summoned by a Nairobi court to explain circumstances under which Martin Wasike, who was last week charged with kidnapping a police officer, Abel Misati, escaped from police cells.

The three cops, Vacity Kimires, Stephen Auko and Elias Koome, were arrested on Thursday morning by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after review of CCTV footage recovered from the scene.

“All were on the night shift when the said prisoners escaped. It was crystal clear that the trio deliberately and without permission released the suspect on the morning of May 13 at around 5 am without permission,” a police report reads.

The police said the suspects will be arraigned at Milimani criminal court today, Thursday, May, 21, and charged with aiding escape contrary to section 124 (a) of the penal code.

The court had ordered Wasike and his co-accused Shariff Wanabwa and Phoebe Anindo be detained at Kamukunji Police Station until June 2.

Officers at the station said the suspect managed to slip away during shift changes and his disappearance was only discovered during roll-call.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Tuesday, the station OCS told the court that “man is to error” and one of the cops at his station might have mistakenly or deliberately led to the escape of Wasike.

“Man is to error that’s a fact of life, one of us must have erred and if it’s deliberate then there is an institution of dealing with the issue,” said Yunis.

The magistrate gave the OCS two weeks to arrest the escapee.

Wasike and his co-accused were charged with the offence of kidnapping constable Misati “in order to murder”.

According to the police, the three committed the crime on January 19, 2020, at an undisclosed location.

The 27-year-old cop has been missing for four months now.

On April 17, sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tracked and recovered his mobile phone in Eastleigh.

