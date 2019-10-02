3 Police Officers Arrested Transporting Over 200 Kgs Of Bhang In Government Vehicle

Three police officers were on Wednesday morning arrested over possession of 245 Kilograms of bhang.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers were arrested while transporting the substance near Kanyonyoo Market along Garissa – Thika Highway.

They were identified as Constable Japhet Fondo, Constable Bob Otieno and APC Michael Mwangi.

During the operation led by a multi-agency team, police impounded a government vehicle — Toyota Landcruiser — that the officers were using to transport the bhang.

Other goods seized include six bags of rice (300Kgs labelled GOK) two bags of beans (100Kgs) six bags of sugar (25Kgs) contraband milk powder among other foodstuffs and laundry assortments.

“68 BALES (245 KGS) of BHANG & Kshs. 239,500 Cash were today morning Seized & THREE Police Officers Arrested in an Operation by a Multi-Agency Team near Kanyonyoo Market along Garissa- Thika Highway. Suspects; PC Japhet Fondo, PC Bob Otieno & APC Michael Mwangi placed in custody, ” DCI wrote on Twitter.

The three are in custody as police go on with investigations.

