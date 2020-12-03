Police Officer Who Tore Up BBI Signature Collection Book Charged

A police officer, who was arrested yesterday in Bomet County for destroying a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2020 Signature Collection Book-let, has been charged with malicious damage to property.

Police Constable Peter Langat is said to have torn the document and threw it into a river at Lelekwe village in Kipreres in Bomet east on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The officer, who works in Bungoma County, appeared before Bomet Principal Magistrate Lilian Kinyale.

He denied the charges and was released on Ksh20,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on December 17, 2020.

The incident was reported by Kipreres sub-location assistant chief Robert Katam.

Katam told the police that while collecting signatures from residents on Wednesday Langat asked him for the book to append his signature before tearing pages off it and tossing it into the river.

The administrator managed to retrieve the soaked book from the river before reporting the matter at Longisa Police Station.

“The motive as to why the officer committed the act is unknown,” police said.

The police said that Langat was arrested at his home “while appearing very drunk”.

The collection of signatures exercise was launched last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) and is set to end today.

While the Constitution requires at least one million signatures from registered voters to endorse the initiative, the BBI proponents are targeting four million signatures.

