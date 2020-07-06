Police Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Trader In Kisii Interdicted, To Be Charged With Murder

A police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a businessman at Rioma market in Marani, Kisii County has been interdicted.

The officer was arrested after the incident and is in custody awaiting to be arraigned.

While addressing residents at Rioma market on Monday, Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene said the officer will be charged with murder.

The cop reportedly shot and killed the trader, who was selling sanitisers at the market after a disagreement on Sunday.

Locals said the cop accused the man of selling fake sanitisers.

Angry residents protested the killing calling for the immediate arrest of the officer attached to Rioma Police Station.

A section of the police station was set ablaze before the residents were dispersed.

Read: Angry Residents Set Ablaze Police Station In Kisii After Cop Shot, Killed Man Over Sanitizer

While commenting on the killing on Sunday, area Chief Evans Onchiri, said the victim was in the market selling sanitisers, which he had packed in small bottles, when he was shot in the chest.

“Today being a market day, locals had gone to buy and sell their products at Rioma market when the deceased was confronted by police officers,” said Mr Onchiri on Sunday.

“The man who was shot is not from my location but being a market day, people throng here for business.”

Similar protests were witnessed in Nandi County late last month after a police officer shot and killed a cobbler for allegedly not wearing a face mask.

Read Also: IG Mutyambai Orders Arrest, Interdiction Of Cop Who Shot And Killed Cobbler Over ‘Face Mask’ In Nandi

Riots that ensued afterwards led to the killing of two other people by police.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered interdiction and arrest of the officer involved in the fatal shooting.

Cases of police brutality have been on the rise especially during the Coronavirus pandemic as police implement guidelines issued by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

