Police Officer Slaps OCS After Being Questioned Why He Absconded Duty

Police in West Pokot Central have launched investigations after a junior officer assaulted his boss after a disagreement.

A police report indicates that John Moilem slapped Julius Motanya, an OCS at Lomut Police station, after being summoned for absconding duty.

Moilem had been assigned to man a national exams container at the station but is said to have skipped work forcing the police boss to summon him.

While he was being questioned, Moilem stood and slapped the OCS, to the surprise of officers at the station.

The officers intervened on time, preventing further assault on their boss.

“During the questioning, the officer (CPL. John Moilem) slapped the OCS on the face before other officers who were within the proximity moved and restrained him,” the police report reads in part.

The perpetrator has since been transferred from Lomut police station to Marich police station as the probe continues.

Also, the officer was immediately relieved of the container guard duties.

“Administratively the defaulter has been moved from Lomut police station to Marich police station immediately and an inquiry file to be opened within the shortest time possible for appropriate action to be taken,” the report adds.

