Police Officer Rogers Ouma Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping Woman Who Went To Report A Case

Rogers Ouma, the police officer found guilty of raping a woman who had gone to report a domestic violence case has been sentenced to life in prison.

Before Principal Magistrate Allan Temba, Ouma was found guilty of rape and abuse of authority and his ruling had been set for today.

During the sentencing, it was revealed that the officer had issued another threat to the victim by stating that he would eliminate her if released from prison with further reports indicating that Ouma’s colleagues had also started trailing the victim. This, according to the judge indicated that he was not remorseful.

“For the aggravated rape, the court sentences him to life imprisonment to protect the complainant from the promised threat and to act as a deterrent to other like-minded persons. On count two, the court sentences Ouma to 10 years’ imprisonment, which is concurrent with the life imprisonment,” ruled the Magistrate.

The court further ordered that the woman be paid Sh400,000 as general damages for soft tissue injuries, mental anguish and torture as stipulated under section 175(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

She is set to receive the award under the normal civil process recovery with Ouma being given 14 days to appeal against the sentence.

According to court documents, Ouma raped the 26-year-old woman on December 8, 2019 after she had gone to report a case detailing domestic wrangles with husband.

Apparently, Ouma lured the lady into his house at Langoni Police Lines by offering her shelter from the rains before the incident took place.

The office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) indicated that the prosecution team led by Eddie Kaddebe proved that the officer lured the woman into her house and took advantage of her despite being trusted as a person of authority.

Court heard that the woman had braved the rains & was on her way home when somebody stopped her. The person identified himself as an officer (Ouma) from the police station & had perused through her complaint, got her mobile number & was willing to help. — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) July 2, 2020

